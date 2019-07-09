43rd Annual Vandalia Area Fair Kicks Off This Wednesday

The 43rd Annual Vandalia Area Fair will feature four days of family fun and entertainment starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10 and will go through Saturday, July 13.

There will be no parade this year to kick off the events, instead, the fair will start with the ice cream and cake social starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free on Wednesday night of the fair.

Also on Wednesday will be the baby show at 6:30 p.m. and kid’s games will start at the same time. The FFA and 4H cattle show will start at 7 p.m. The mud pig catch will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Returning this year will be entertainment by Vandalia’s own Jayson Orr who will also start at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 11 admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children (kids three and under will be free).

The pedal tractor pull and face painting will take place at 6 p.m. The LinCo Diesel truck pull will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an event called the acoustic song swap which takes place from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday night.

On Friday, July 12 admission to the fair will be $6 for adults and $3 for children.

The backseat driver contest and the Dash 4 Cash Jackpot horse show will each start at 6 p.m. The talent show will be held at 6:30 p.m. The Missouri Farm Pullers will start at 7 p.m. Back again this year will be entertainment by Joey Wray which starts at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 13 admission will be $6 for adults and $3 for children.

The tractor cruise will kick things off at 8 a.m. The FFA and 4H hog show will begin at 9 a.m. A car and motorcycle poker run will start at 10 a.m.

The annual volleyball tournament will take place at 3 p.m. and the washer tournament will start at 4 p.m.

On Saturday eventing the Go Kart Hot Laps will start things off at 5 p.m. Kids games will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The fun horse show will take place at 6 p.m. and the go kart races will also start at 6 p.m.

The entertainment for Saturday night, “Close Enough For Country” featuring Outlaw Dering and Shotgun Jack will take place from 7-11 p.m.

The Vandalia Area Fair Board food stand will be open nightly.

There will be a mechanical bull, a rock wall and inflatables available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the fair.

Find more about the fair on pages 9-11 of this week’s edition and watch for highlights in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune and online anytime at www.thepeoplestribune.com.