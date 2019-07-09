Downtown Hoedown Promises Live Music, Fun On Friday, July 12

The first-ever “Downtown Hoedown” is being hosted by the Bowling Green Downtown Revitalization Committee this Friday, July 12 and will focus on fun for adults and will feature live music.

The event will take place at 14 S. Court starting with Ritch Henderson who will play from 7-8 p.m. The Comancheros will perform from 8:30 until 11 p.m. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase and there will be a $5 cover charge for the event which includes a free drink koozie.

Tracy Brookshier, of the Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Revitalization Committee, noted this will be the organization’s largest event to date. She noted this is designed for adults 21-years-old and over and participants should bring a chair.

“We are trying to allow adults to call in those babysitters and have a fun night out with their partners and friends and not have to leave town for it,” Brookshier explained. “We are extremely excited about our entertainment. Ritch Henderson and The Comancheros are both southern rock-style bands that have yet to perform in our area. The Comancheros are known for their Lynyrd Skynyrd cover songs and have quite a few originals as well.”

There will be both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. Brookshier added there will be games and fun snack-style vendors as well.

“We want to remind those planning to attend that no outside beverages will be allowed, and no alcohol beverages will be allowed outside of our orange fencing either.”

She pointed out those who violate the rules could be subject to receiving a ticket.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and the music gets underway at 7 p.m. There will be t-shirts for sale and the Chamber of Commerce will be selling chances for their “Fill The Freezer” raffle.

“To top all that off we are also having the “Goodest Lookin’ Redneck” contest,” Brookshier noted. “We hope attendees will come in their finest denim and shine their boots up real nice to participate for the grand prize.”

Those interested in participating in the contest should visit the discussion portion of the event on the event page on Facebook.

Brookshier pointed out the mission of the Downtown Revitalization Committee is to bring life back to the downtown business district. She added the committee holds projects to help beautify the square for a more welcoming feel. Events are also held to get more foot traffic on the square to make it a more popular place where people want to be. The committee also promotes current and future business downtown.

Brookshier noted that events like the Downtown Hoedown help fund projects and now that the organization owns property on the square it will be easier to grow them in the future.

“The more money we raise, the more we can do. The more volunteers we get, the more we can do as well so be sure to contact us if you are interested in being a part of our efforts,” Brookshier remarked.

The property where the event will be was donated by Liberty Utilities. Brookshier said the organization has big plans for it. She noted folks can monitor progress on Facebook at BGDowntownRevitilization.

Brookshier also noted the event has a long list of sponsors including: Community State Bank, Spring Hollow Coffee, Midwest Pest Professionals, Ann Layne Boutique, Gypsy Soul Salon, B&B Automotive, Southside Bar & Grill, the Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice, Forever Primitives, Peoples Bank & Trust, HNB Bank, Mid-America Auto & Towing, Re/Max Realty Shop, Leverenz Heating & Cooling, Sparks Heating & Cooling, 3B Machine & Welding, Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic, Bowling Green Lumber Company, The People’s Tribune, Craig Bowen LLC CPAs, Crossroads General Store, Bowling Green Medical Group, Poage Ford, KJFM Eagle 102, MASH, Bouquet Florist by Barb Shinn and Deters Sign Company & T-Shirt Shoppe.