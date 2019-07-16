Adam Sanders To Be Featured On Small Stage At Pike County Fair

The Pike County Fair Board is happy to announce that Adam Sanders will be featured on the small stage on Friday, July 26.

The musician specializes in country music and will appear at 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to the information Sander provided, he is a native of Lake City, Fla. and knew at an early age that music would be his life. Most of Sanders’ family had musical talent, especially his uncle, Scotty Sanders, a professional steel guitar player, who encouraged his nephew’s dream.

After honing his skills performing around northern Florida, Sanders moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2009. He worked construction to pay the bills while developing his chops as an original songwriter. His skills caught the attention of executives at Big Yellow Dog, who signed him to a publishing deal.

Sanders first found success in Nashville as a songwriter, penning songs for Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Tyler Farr, among others.

One of Music Row’s hottest young songwriters, Sanders has topped the charts with such number one singles as Cole Swindell’s “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and Dustin Lynch’s “Hell Of A Night.”

Sanders honed his craft hanging out with pals like Swindell, Farr, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, and became like a younger brother to a group of hit-bound young talents on the cusp of success.

Sanders learned how to craft a song that was right in the pocket for country radio. He then embarked on his artist career, quickly earning a reputation as an up-and-comer to watch as he independently sold over 70,000 singles and scored over 60 million Spotify streams. Self-examination led to Sanders focusing on what is truly important to him and what he wants to say to his growing audience. Sanders started that foundation in his latest EP, released in May of 2018 which peaked at number 33 on Billboard’s Country Album chart.

In releasing new music in 2019, Sanders continues to lay the groundwork for what is destined to be the perfect pendulum swing from the story-telling and twang of 90s country to the progressive infectious sound of today.