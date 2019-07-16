Clarksville To Seek Block Grant; Citizens Urged To Fill Out Surveys

The City of Clarksville intends to seek Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds on various improvements throughout the community.

In order to be eligible to apply for the grant funds, the city must document at least 51 percent of the residents are considered low-to-moderate income.

To document this requirement, they are asking that citizens complete an income survey. The response is extremely important as the funding agency requires at least 80 percent of the residents benefiting respond to the survey. If the city does not receive an 80 percent response rate, they will not be eligible to apply for the grant funds.

Each survey has been numbered to monitor the response rate and to eliminate the potential for duplication.

Clarksville citizens are asked to keep in mind that they are not required to sign the survey and this information will be kept confidential.

This grant is extremely important to the City of Clarksville. Without the grant funds, loans may be necessary to complete the various projects. The more grant funds the city is able to secure, a lessor amount of funds will be needed.

Complete surveys are to be mailed to Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, 42494 Delaware lane, Perry, MO 63462. They must be received by July 26, 2019.

For more information or questions contact Cindy Hultz at the Council of Goverment office by calling 573-565-2203, www.marktwaincog.com.

Everyone’s assistant is appreciated as the city is working hard to improve the quality of life for its citizens.