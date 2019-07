Good Times At Downtown Hoedown

The first-ever Downtown Hoedown was hosted by the Downtown Revitalization committee of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce on Friday night.

There was a raffle, a redneck contest and live music by Ritch Henderson and The Comancheroes (pictured above).

The adult-only event drew a large crowd and several people took part in the contest.

More events are planned by the committee for the future.