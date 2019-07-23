PCMH Now Offers Aquatic Physical Therapy

Pike County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) has expanded their slate of services to offer Aquatic Physical Therapy to their patients to safely accelerate rehabilitation with less pain for individuals with a myriad of ailments.

PCMH has teamed up with the Louisiana YMCA to offer patients an alternative to the traditional land-based Physical Therapy in cases in which the patient can benefit from some of the key variables that Aquatic Therapy can offer. These include pain relief, enhanced mobility, improved muscle strength and flexibility, reduced inflammation, and less stress on joints.

By taking advantage of the body’s buoyancy in water, a pool will eliminate from 20% to 90% of an individual’s body weight. For example, in collarbone-deep water, a 200 pound subject will bear only 20 pounds while in the aquatic therapy pool. This, in conjunction with therapeutic warm water, allows for substantially decreased joint compression and pain.

As a result, early range-of-motion gains during rehab are immediately a reality. Gait training in a low impact environment allows for earlier replication of proper ambulatory biomechanics, which was formally postponed until pain-free, land-based training was possible. Hydrostatic pressure promotes the healing and strengthening of injured tissue by reducing joint stiffness, decreasing swelling, and lowering blood pressure levels. Cardiovascular stamina, muscle toning, and flexibility are augmented by the resistance that water provides.

“The YMCA pool has an accessible entry ramp which is safer for patients, and actually makes aquatic therapy available to more individuals, since some patients can’t handle steps into a pool early in their rehab,” said PCMH Physical Therapist Tyler Loewenstein.

“Aquatic therapy is often intertwined with more traditional therapy, and patients are encouraged to continue their aquatic regimen on their own once their formal rehab program has concluded. “They can move better in the water. They can achieve more of their goals,” Loewenstein said. “Many people say they don’t realize how good the water feels until they come to a couple of times.”

“This will give us the ability to extend our services in the community to reach out to patients that may not have been able to tolerate the traditional land-based therapy,” said Loewenstein.

For additional program information or to make an appointment, please call (573) 751- 5531.