Donna Stanfill

Donna Stanfill, 74, of Bowling Green died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green with family by her side.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service.

Donna was born July 7, 1945 in Nevada, the daughter of Herschel C. and Kathryn M. Hickman Davis.

Survivors include two daughters, Juanita Fry and husband, Dennis of Bowling Green, and Melinda Flores and husband, Jesse of Lake Charles, La.; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Danny Davis of Peadmont; and one sister, Sulene Moore of Indianola, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Randy Jackman.

Donna grew up in Nevada, lived in St. Louis until 1971, moved to Whiteside, then Iowa, Texas, and moved to Bowling Green in 2010 to be with her daughter.

She was a Baptist by faith and was part of the ladies auxiliary in the church. She worked as a CNA at nursing homes, worked at Garset Company in Iowa doing farm work, and worked at Taco Bell while living in Texas. Donna was on a bowling league and accumulated several trophies.

She loved watching Elvis and anything to do with Elvis but most of all she loved family gatherings and being with family.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.

