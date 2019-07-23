Hubert ‘Hubie’ W. Wheeler

Hubert “Hubie” W. Wheeler, 64, of Frankford died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Pike County Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Thursday at James O’Donnell Funeral Home. The Rev. Frank Welch officiated. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Friends and family were invited to Hubie’s Life Celebration at a visitation at 2 p.m., until time of service on Thursday.

Hubie was born April 4, 1955, in Louisiana to Hubert Hillard and Alma Pearl Gardner Wheeler. He was married to Colleen Caldwell on Nov. 16, 2017, in Clarksville. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Wesley E. Wheeler of Shelbina; a daughter, Amiee Caroline Perry and husband, Joseph of Mexico; one adopted daughter, Mandy Farrell of Paris; four stepchildren, Lorna Roberts of New London, Michael David Roberts, Jr. of Center, Timothy Bryan Roberts of Alaska, Melissa Sue Roberts of Arkansas and a special friend, Russ Vroon and wife, Charlene. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Gardner and wife, Dianne of Paynesville, Larry Wheeler of Elsberry; and one sister, Deborah Wheeler of Clarksville; seven grandchildren, Destinee, Sissy, Hannah, Kimberly, MaKayla, Adam, and Daniel; and one great-grandchild, Carson and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Hubie is preceded in death by his parents.

Professionally, Hubie was retired as a freight supervisor for American Airlines. He went to work for them after graduating from high school.

Hubie loved to travel to Yellow Stone Park in Wyoming and to North Dakota. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and would go fishing for bass in Texas. He was a great cook and will be remembered for his barbecue brisket and his baked beans.

Hubie loved to work in his garden and grew a lot of tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers and loved his knock out roses. Cardinal baseball, Washington Redskins football, riding his side by side and tinkering with motors and equipment were a few of Hubie’s favorite past times. Most of all, Hubie loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He was a member of Union Local #513 and the VFW Auxiliary Post #4610 in Clarksville.

He was a Christian by faith.

Pallbearers were Jeremiah Tipp, Brandon Gardner, David Roberts, Landon Bradley Leake, Kevin Welch and Darrell Wheeler. Honorary pallbearers were Denzil Culp, Richard Gardner, Larry Wheeler, and G.T. Wheeler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.