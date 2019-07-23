Johnny Ray Whitaker

Johnny Ray Whitaker, 55, died Monday, July 15, 2019 with his wife at his side, after a battle with cancer.

Services were at 2 p.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.

John was born May 28, 1964 to John R. and Ruby Sue Mosley Hall in Louisiana. John graduated from Louisiana High School in 1983 and went on to marry Alesia Dove Elliott on Aug. 24, 1985.

John was employed with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in the track maintenance division since 2006. He was a leader and a hard-worker that took pride in his work. On day one of his career with BNSF his brothers gave him the nickname “Boney.”

John was a 22-year member of the Louisiana Elks Lodge No. 791. He was a member of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division Local 2621 where he served as president for nine years and local chairman for four years. John was passionate about unions and brotherhood. He planned and held a fish fry annually for all local members. John served as Village of El Dara president and trustee for many years.

John was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing, playing softball, watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a big St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan who celebrated every victory including the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion.

He enjoyed spending time outside tending his garden and mushroom hunting. Every fall, he looked forward to picking up pecans from his yard to give to his friends. During the winter, he would wait for a call from the Louisiana Girl Scouts to assist in decorating the town tree for the Winter Wonderland parade. John would give the shirt off his back to help anybody. He held many positions of leadership and worked hard but would consider his greatest accomplishment seeing his nieces and nephews succeed. He loved life and enjoyed every minute, down to his last minute. He cherished his wife, family, and time spent with them.

John is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dove; in-laws, Monroe and Sylvia Elliot; Kim Benning and husband, John; Robin Elmore and husband, Jeff, all of Louisiana; parents, Ruby Sue Hall; Clarksville, John R. Whitaker and wife, JoAnne, Louisiana; brothers, LaDon Whitaker and wife, Jennifer, Booneville, Scott Whitaker, Clarksville, Michael Whitaker and wife, Susan, Louisiana, and Steve Halland wife, Julie of Kansas.

Also beloved nieces and nephews, Tyler Whitaker, Jefflyn Brown, Meghann Harrison and husband, Daniel, Hannah Elmore and wife, Devan, Dustin Brown, Brandon Brown, Lucas Whitaker, Johnny Benning, and Kelsey Whitaker; and nine great nieces and nephews.

Along with close friends, Wayne and Jane Channell, Jeff, Diane, and Amanda Sencenbaugh, and Dave and Trista Stolte.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Ray Mosley and wife, Alice, Jack Dryden and wife, Pearl; paternal grandparents, Richard Whitaker, Mildred Griggs and husband, Lloyd, a sister, LaDana Whitaker; and great-uncle, Donald Whitaker.

Charitable donations may be made in John’s memory to the family.