New Champ Clark Bridge To Be Dedicated On Aug. 3

Despite record flooding, Massman Construction Co. has made significant progress on the new Champ Clark Bridge and is expecting the new bridge to be completed sooner than originally anticipated.

“We are very excited to go ahead and work with several in the region to plan a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for Saturday, Aug. 3,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough.

The ceremony is expected to take place that evening at 6:30 p.m.

Gough stresses the bridge may not actually open to traffic that day; it could be later in the month depending on when work to the Sny Levee can be completed.

A committee made up of residents from around the region established the date at their meeting recently after hearing about the progress being made.

“The date was contingent on when the bridge could be completed, as well as when James Beachamp Clark’s great grandson, Benjamin Clark, could participate, and we are pleased he is available,” Gough explained.

Clark is a partner at the prestigious Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner international law firm of St. Louis. He will be at the weekly meeting of the Bowling Green Rotary Club today (Tuesday, July 23) and plans to provide a preview of the presentation he will make at the new Champ Clark Bridge dedication.

The committee is also working diligently on putting together unique plans to make this ceremony memorable and hopes to include significant dignitaries as guest speakers, besides Clark.

“Since we just established the date for the ceremony, we will continue to work with all those involved in its planning to finalize details,” Gough said.

As details are finalized, they have been posted on the Champ Clark Bridge website at www.champclarkbridge.com, as well as on its Facebook page.

Champ Clark Bridge Update Canceled For July

The regular monthly project update for the Champ Clark Bridge has been cancelled for the month of July but will resume in August. In lieu of the regular monthly update, the public is invited to join us to celebrate the new Champ Clark Bridge with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The next monthly project update meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Riverview Park in Louisiana and will last approximately 60 minutes.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.