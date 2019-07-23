Pike County Fair Is Underway!

Events such as the FFA/4-H cattle show, gymkana and the gospel sing were held over the weekend and the Pike County Fair will officially kick off today (Tuesday, July 23).

Above, Sophia Thornhill of Middletown is pictured with her Grand Champion Bucket Calf from the competition on Saturday night. Find photo highlights, results and more in next week’s edition of the Trib.

Pike County Youth Fair Sale Slated For Thursday, July 25

The Pike County Youth Fair Sale will take place this year on Thursday, July 25.

The sale will be held in the livestock barn at 7 p.m. There is a potential of selling six steers, six barrows and four market goats. The top six lambs, four rabbit meat pens and two poultry meat pens of which three will be home raised potentially will be sold. The top eight bacons and hams will be sold. The number of animals sold will depend on the number that actually participate in the show.

The animals will be on display Thursday beginning at 4 p.m., on the fairgrounds.

An exhibitor may only sell one animal in the sale. One-half of the money above market price of each animal goes back to the premium account. Each exhibitor in the inside exhibits and livestock are paid a premium on their exhibit. Any individual, business or group of individuals or businesses may purchase an animal.

For more information on the sale, contact the University of Missouri Extension Office at 324-5464.