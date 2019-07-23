Rudolph ‘Rudy’ S. Borntreger

Rudolph “Rudy” S. Borntrager was born Feb. 14, 1956 at Hutchinson, Kan., to Samuel and Elizabeth Borntrager.

He enetered eternity on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was married to Anna Schwartz Oct. 18, 1956. Later he married Caroline Schwartz who survives.

Also to mourn his departure are five sons; six daughters; 92 grandchildren; and 124 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, infant daughter, a grandson, his parents, three brothers and nine sisters.

Rudy was a farmer for many years raising hogs and milking cows. After retiring from farming his youngest daughter, Katie and Amos Eicher took over the farm and Rudy started a small furniture shop specializing bent wood hickory chairs and rockers until his health started failing. Later he acquired a loom and weaved many rugs until the last couple years with declining health he was mostly confined to his rocking chair where his wife, Caroline faithfully cared for him.

The body was removed to Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and later returned to the home for viewing.

Services were conducted at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 6 at the home. Interment followed at the Amish Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Melvin Hilty Jr., Jonas Eicher, Martin Yoder, and Marcus Eicher.