Shirley Quattrocchi

Shirley Ann Quattrocchi, 85, of Louisiana died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Father William Korte officiated. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

She was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Louisiana to George Albert and Lora Mabel Lindsey Garner. She was married to Nick “Buster” Quattrocchi, Sr. for 28 years until he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Quattrocchi and wife, Kathy of Eolia, and Frank Quattrocchi and wife, Sue of Pittsfield, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Pat Quattrocchi of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet Cottrell and Mary Ellen Cleeton, both of Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lora Garner, husband, Nick “Buster” Quattrocchi, Sr., son, Nick Quattrocchi, Jr., two brothers, Bob Garner and George Garner, and two brothers-in-law, Bob Cottrell and Jim Cleeton.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had worked over 20 years for the Louisiana School District as a cook. She also worked the voter polls for many years.

She enjoyed her family and doing things her way. She loved to spend her days watching all the squirrels play, and going down for a good game of bingo and a cold Pepsi. She loved all her many nieces and nephews and grandkids. She traveled to many states through the years, and always enjoyed the trips with her sisters the most.

Pallbearers were Philip Quattrocchi, Mark Quattrocchi, Robbie Quattrocchi, Chris Stark, Justin Garner, and Cody Bowler.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

