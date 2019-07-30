Beautiful Weather Results In Record Numbers For 2019 Pike County Fair

It was a gorgeous week for the 2019 Pike County Fair and the event drew some huge numbers (Find more on the totals in next week’s edition).

Above, Samantha Smith earned the title of Junior Miss Pike County Fair on Tuesday evening. She is joined by her fellow contestants (l-r) first runner-up Rachel Klott, Elissa Troutman and Emily Collins.

The Little Mister and Miss Pike County Fair contest was held on Wednesday night.

Above: Olivia Harness was crowned Little Miss Pike County Fair and Hunter Barton was named Little Mister Pike County Fair. Olivia is the daughter of Alex and Heather Harness of Bowling Green. Hunter is the son of Josh and Jacquiline Barton of Bowling Green.

Find more fair photos on pages 8-12 and in next week’s edition of the Trib.