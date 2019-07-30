Help Wanted

COOK and waitress. Apply in person. Calvin’s Restaurant, Eolia. (c4-38)

ADMIN ASSISTANT – SELF HELP Bowling Green, MO An opening exists for a full-time Administrative Assistant for the Self Help program at the Weatherization Office in Bowling Green, MO. Regular work hours will be Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The position will work under the direction of the Construction Supervisor for Self Help and involve contact with the public, visitors and clients, work on special projects; attend meetings; follow through on requested information, to include agendas, mailings and registration. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, along with excellent people skills, three years or more hands-on computer experience and a working knowledge of Excel and Word software programs. Excellent spelling and grammar are required. This full-time position has a starting wage of $11.00 an hour, and an excellent benefit package that includes agency paid health insurance with dental and vision, agency provided 401(k) retirement plan, 14 paid holidays and accumulative vacation days and sick days. A valid driver license and a reliable and insured vehicle are required. Please mail resume and cover letter to: NECAC-Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO 63334 OR e-mail to ccox@necac.org OR fax to 573-324-3960. EOE/MFDV

HOME WEATHERIZATION INSTALLER Construction/carpentry work NECAC in Bowling Green has multiple openings for full-time Construction/carpentry laborers in the agency’s home weatherization program for the position of Weatherization Specialist. After agency provided training, will test buildings and homes to identify needed weatherization measures including repair work, modification or replacement; will apply insulation materials as well as caulking; will utilize common carpentry power tools. This position reports to the Weatherization Director and will perform weatherization assignments in agency’s service area as part of a two member crew. Must possess high school diploma or GED and 3-5 years previous experience in carpentry, construction, contracting, home rehabilitation, or related field. Ability to exert physical effort involving lifting, carrying, pushing, and pulling; ability to stoop, kneel, crouch, and crawl; ability to climb and balance. Valid MO driver’s license (no DUIs) required with adequate auto insurance to drive agency vehicles. Must pass background check and drug screening. Starting wage is $13.00 per hour with an excellent employee benefit package, including 100% agency paid premiums for health insurance plan with dental & vision coverage; 401(k) retirement plan with up to 6% agency paid contribution and no required employee match; 14 paid holidays; accumulative paid vacation leave which may progress to 23 days per year; and 10 days paid sick leave per year. Regular work hours will be Monday – Thursday; 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday off. To apply, MAIL cover letter and resume to NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO, 63334, or EMAIL to ccox@necac.org, or FAX to 573- 324-3960. You may also fill in and/or drop off an application at any of our County Service Centers. Please ensure you provide an email address. For further information, call 1-800-748-7636 or visit our website, www.necac.org. EOE/M/F/D/V

HELP WANTED All Fired Up Sports Bar & Grill is seeking Experienced Cooks & Servers. ALL SHIFTS • APPLY IN PERSON 1521 Bus. Hwy. 54 Bowling Green

WEATHERIZATION ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT An opening exists for a full-time Office Administrative Assistant at the Weatherization Office in Bowling Green, MO. Regular work hours will be Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The position will work under the direction of the NECAC Weatherization Director and involve contact with the public, visitors and clients, answer questions, coordinate referrals, utilize computer technology, complete paperwork and route/assist individuals/families as appropriate. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, along with excellent people skills, hands-on computer experience and a working knowledge of Excel and Word software programs. Individual must be able to multi-task, work independently, be extremely organized and possess a strong attention to detail. Accounting experience preferred as position will track cost of weatherization projects and apply them to appropriate funding sources. This full-time position has a starting wage of $11.00 an hour, and an excellent benefit package that includes agency paid health insurance with dental and vision, agency provided 401(k) retirement plan, 14 paid holidays and accumulative vacation days and sick days. A valid driver license and a reliable and insured vehicle are required. Subject to background check and drug screen. Please mail resume and cover letter no later than Tuesday, March 20, 2018 to: NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO 63334 OR e-mail to ccox@necac.org OR fax to 573-324-3960. EOE/MFDV

FULL-TIME Front Desk/Receptionist Position, Vandalia Duties Include: Greeting & welcoming clients, answering phones, taking payments, filing, customer service, and other general office duties as needed. Requirements: Strong computer skills, proficient with MS Office, customer service skills, strong communication & people skills, good organization & multi-tasking abilities. Qualified candidates please forward current resume to: vandaliamojob@gmail.com

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE & GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS, GUARD Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville Call 573-242-3577 for more info EOE & Drug Free Employer

OPTOMETRIC ASSISTANT Full-time position. No experience required. Will train the right candidate. Please send resume to: Advanced Eye Care 1310 Business 61 S. Bowling Green, Mo. 63334.