Local Veteran William Mallory Will Be Recognized At State Fair

Local veteran William Mallory has been selected from a large submission of nominees to be honored at the 117th Missouri State Fair from Aug 8-18, 2019.

Mallory was selected for the first-ever Military Flag Retreat Ceremony. A total of 11 military service men and women were chosen to be honored at a ceremony to be held each day on the fairgrounds.

Mallory lives in Bowling Green and was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force. The ceremony celebrating the service of Mallory will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the flag pole behind the Highway Patrol Building at the fairgrounds.

The Missouri State Fair teamed up with Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass to present the ceremonies. The 11 nominees were selected for the Military Flag Ceremony after the group read submissions of each individual’s story.

Other individuals to be honored include:

Duane Cary of Kansas City, E6 Radioman 1st Class – U.S. Navy

Meredith Chapman of Lamar, Master Sergeant E8 – U.S. Army

Charlie Everingham of Richland, E4 Sergeant – U.S. Navy

Larry Fosnow of Windsor – U.S. Army

Christopher Groseclose of Blue Springs, E5 Sergeant – U.S. Army

Delmas Jacobs of Sedalia, Seaman – U.S. Merchant Marine

Marvin Neal of Warrensburg – U.S. Army

Edward Richards of Sedalia, Corporal – U.S. Army

Curtis Sansom of Montreal, Sergeant – MO Army National Guard

Euphemia Zahringer of Sedalia, 1st Class Petty Officer – U.S. Navy

Find more on ceremony times at http://www.mostatefair.com/events/military-flag-retreat/. Veterans and active service members from across Missouri were eligible to be honored one of the eleven days during the Missouri State Fair in a ceremony taking place at the flag pole on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. To be selected, individuals were nominated using the form available on the Missouri State Fair website. Nominees had to be Missouri residents and available one of the eleven days of the state fair.