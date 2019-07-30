Orval ‘Joe’ Gray

Orval “Joe” Gray, 69, of Louisiana died Monday, July 22, 2019 in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Frida at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Don Amelung officiated. Burial was at Centenary Cemetery near Saverton.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Joe was born March 30, 1950 in Pike County to William A. and Dorothy Marie Shephard Gray. He was raised in New Hartford area. He was married to Yolanda “Yo” Sue Cox on June 21, 1969 in Hannibal.

He is survived by his wife, Yolanda “Yo” Gray of the home; two sons, Chris Gray and wife, Elaine of Louisiana, and Cary Gray and wife, Annie of St. Peters; a daughter, Courtney Janes Janes and husband, Jason of Palmyra; four grandchildren, Brendan Gray and Jocelyn Gray of Louisiana, Jackson Janes and Jonas Janes of Palmyra; a brother, C.W. Gray of Eolia; four sisters, Pat McCorkle and husband, Rocky of Palmetto, Fla., Linda Barnes Leopold of Eolia, Shelly Fongemie and husband, Richard of New Hartford, and Gina Epperson of Bowling Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy Gray, a sister, Mary Gray, and his parents in-law, Douglas and Vera Cox.

Joe had been employed by Louisiana Plumbing and Heating. He was an electrical supervisor at the Dundee Cement Plant in Clarksville and also taught electrical classes at the Pike/Lincoln Tech School.

He was Baptist by faith and had received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and fishing, gardening, antique shopping, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Pallbearers were Jamie Barnes, Craig Barnes, Doug Cox, Roydon Cox, Truman Lamberson, Shawn Lamberson, and Conn Lamberson. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin McCorkle, Doug Sisco, Harold Wilson, Joe Cox, and Rocky McCorkle.

Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.collierfuneral.com.