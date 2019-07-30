Vaughn L. Hamlett

Vaughn Laverne Hamlett, 87, of Vandalia died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Sunday at the First Christian Church of Vandalia. Pastor Jamie Franke officiated. Burial with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post #510 of Laddonia was in the Vandalia Cemetery following the service.

Visitation celebrating Mr. Hamlett was from 1 p.m., until the time of service Sunday at the First Christian Church.

Vaughn was born Nov. 9, 1931, in New Hartford,the son of Sylvan and Leota Thompson Hamlett. He was united in marriage to Mary Wendel on Dec. 8, 1956, in Hannibal. She survives him in death.

Other survivors include two daughters, Lisa Otis of Vandalia, and Kelly Smith and husband, Butch of Sunrise Beach; two grandchildren, Alicia Bahr and husband, Chris of Columbia, and Brandon Otis of Vandalia; and other loved family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Hamlett.

Vaughn honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Professionally, he worked as a lab technician for North American Refractories retiring from there in 1996.

Vaughn enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, bird hunting, St. Louis Cardinals baseball but most of all he loved people and just visiting with them.

He was a member of First Christian Church.

Pallbearers were Butch Smith, Brandon Otis, Scott Otis, Mark Skaggs, Chris Bahr, and Joey Hamlett. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Bartison, H.E. Libby, Jim Mac Elzea, Al Wortman, Paul Gore, Lyndell Ankrom, Rex Moore, and Wayne Lynn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Vandalia or the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, c/o Waters Funeral Home.

