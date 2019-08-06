Chamber Reveals Theme, Slogan For Louisiana Colorfest

‘Pardon Our Construction – We’re Building A Foundation For A Better Tomorrow’

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce decided to poke a little fun of the construction situation that will force some changes to this year’s Colorfest event and held a contest for the theme.

As it turned out, the Chamber Board selected a theme and a slogan from the submissions. The board reviewed submissions for the contest last week. Chamber Executive Director Kristal Pitzer said there were amazing submissions and it was not an easy task to choose winners.

After submissions were narrowed to four, the board voted by secret ballot on the winners. Pitzer said one of the submissions was too long for a theme so it was decided that it would be made the slogan for this year’s Colorfest.

“Pardon Our Construction – We Are Building A Foundation For A Better Tomorrow” will serve as the slogan for Colorfest. The submission was offered by Sue Scott.

“Building A Better Tomorrow” is the theme for this year’s Louisiana Country Colorfest. That submission was offered by Edna Dolbeare. Both women received prizes for their winning suggestions.

“As you can see these submissions we perfect and went hand-in-hand together. A slogan and a theme,” Pitzer remarked. “The sheer definition of working together – two people, two ideas, but so perfect together. They were hard to overlook,” Pitzer added.

Plans are still being made for this year’s Colorfest which will not be held on Georgia Street as it has in the past. Instead it will be held in the downtown area around city hall. The riverfront will still be utilized as it has in years past.

Volunteers are still being sought to help make this year’s event a success. The next Colorfest meeting will be held on Aug. 8 in the city council chamber at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in helping should plan to attend.