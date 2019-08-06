Dennis Edward Burnett

Dennis Edward Burnett, 61, of rural Rockport, Ill., died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services were Thursday at 2 p.m.m at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill. Burial followed at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Visitation was from noon until time of services Thursday.

Dennis was born May 1, 1958 in Pittsfield, a son of Charles Edward and Delia Marie Kelley Burnett.

Survivors include his mother, Delia M. Burnett of Atlas, Ill.; and numerous cousins.

Dennis was employed as a chef for many area restaurants, most notably the Cardinal Inn in Pittsfield for over 20 years.

He enjoyed doing carpenter work, collecting antiques, going to antique car shows, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the Humane Society.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill handled the arrangements.