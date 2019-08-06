Eldie George Palmer Jr.

Funeral services for Eldie George Palmer, Jr., of Vandalia were held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Pastor Dillon Busby of Vandalia officiated with burial in Star Hope Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation was from noon until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mr. Palmer, 65, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Born June 2, 1954 in Troy, he was the son of Eldie George and Dollie Joannis Ellis Palmer Sr.

Survivors include his wife, April Palmer of Clarksville, Ohio; children, Theresa Pagett and fiance, Roger Lucas of Hillsboro, Ohio, Crystal Burts of Mexico, Jamie Smith and husband, Rodney of Curryville, Stacey Barrett of Greenfield, Ohio, Dusty Palmer of Lynchburg, Ohio, and Andrew Everhart of Washington Court House, Ohio; and 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Bradon, Cassandra, Jason, Justin, Skyler, Rachel, Sadie, Nathan, and Kayla. Eldie also leaves his mother, Dollie Mercer of Foley; one brother, William “Walt” Palmer of Hannibal; three sisters, Clara Jo Johnson of St. Peters, Rosalie Gomila of St. Charles, and January Mercer of Foley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Eldie was preceded in death by his father, Eldie Palmer, Sr.; and one brother, Charles Palmer.

Eldie worked as an over the road truck driver and a mechanic. He loved to work on cars and lawnmowers.

Serving as pallbearers were Michael Riechard, Rodney Smith, Richard Rennecker, Jr., Dolon Colbert, Chris Bontz, and Ryan Smith.

Memorials may be made to the family of Eldie Palmer for final expenses c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.