Great Weather, Good Times At Farber Fun Fest

There was great weather and lots of activities at the annual Farber Fun Fest event that was held last weekend.

Above, members of the late Bill Stubblefield family were presented with a keys to the city of Farber, fire department patches, and two resolutions during the 2019 Farber Fun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 3. Stubblefield was a 60-year member of the Farber Volunteer Fire Department, worked more than 20 years for the City of Farber in the maintenance department.

