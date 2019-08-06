Louisiana Football Team Donates To Flag Fund

The Louisiana football team was able to raise $300 for Louisiana’s Perpetual American Flag Fund, a non-profit 501c3 operation that cares for all of the town’s flags including the large flag at the Riverfront.

Coach Joe Calhoun said the boys were able to earn money for the fund for every open gym and other events that were attended.

Senior Dalton Gloe and team members are pictured above handing the check to Bob Ringhausen, a member of the Louisiana city council and of the Perpetual American Flag Fund.