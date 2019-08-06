Mary Frances Hesse

Memorial services for Mary Frances Hesse, 88, of Curryville were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Vandalia with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Mrs. Hesse died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

She was born in Florence on Dec. 25, 1930, the daughter of Carl Christian and Roma Clara Josephine Rasa Siegel. She married Gerald Price Hesse in Sedalia on June 5, 1954. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2014.

Survivors include two sons, Kerry Hesse and wife, Connie of Farber and Chris Hesse and wife, Vicky of Curryville; one sister, Dorothy Spencer and husband, Jim of Ozark; one brother, William Paul Siegel and wife, Joanne of Florence; two grandchildren, Abbie Elizabeth Rothermich and husband, David of Leewood, Kan., and Ryan Patrick Hesse and wife, Kelli of Gretna, Neb.; two step grandchildren, Shane Bontz and Crystal Bontz of Vandalia; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Hesse and James and Ben Rothermich; three step great-grandchildren, Draven, Lydia, and Jocey Bontz.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dr. Pete Siegel, Dr. Carl Siegel and Colonel Eugene Siegel and one grandson, Kevin Price Hesse.

Mrs. Hesse was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia Presbyterian Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Smithton High School and attended one year at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse.

She worked for ENT Specialists in 1952, then as a charge nurse for St. Luke’s in Kansas City from 1953-54. She also worked in the OB department at Audrain Medical Center and for a family doctor in Indianapolis, Ind., until 1963. On Nov. 1, 1964 she began work for Van-Far Schools where she was employed for 29 years.

Mrs. Hesse loved her family and delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She kept a large vegetable garden framed with beautiful daylilies and enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and spending time with her dog, Misty.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boone Hospital Heart Institute, 1605 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 or the Ronald McDonald House, 3501 Lansing Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201.

