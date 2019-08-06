Quincy Ray Johnson III

Quincy Ray Johnson III, AIA, MIRM, NCARB, former Boca Raton architect extraordinaire, died peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home in Orlando, Fla. He was 77 years old.

Quincy’s grandfather, Quincy Ray Johnson Sr., and wife, Lenore, owned and operated the Q.R. Johnson Jewelry Store in the 300 block of Georgia Street in the small Mississippirivertown of Louisiana. His father, Quincy Ray Johnson Jr., M.D., had an office upstairs. Dr. and Mrs. Johnson (Wilma Hastings Johnson) were the parents of three sons, Quincy Ray Johnson III, Scott and Charles. Young Quincy attended Eugene Field Elementary School in Louisiana before the family moved to New Orleans, La. He attended high school in New Orleans, graduating in 1960. He was also chosen “King of the Mardi Gras.”

Further education included graduating in 1965 from the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa with a BS (Bachelor of Science), pre-med, architecture, business administration, MBA; 1972, Georgia Institute of Technology with a BArch (Bachelor of Architecture); and in 1975, was designated NCARB (National Council of Architectural Registration Board) in all states of the USA. In 1985, he was a graduate of the Institute of Residential Marketing (MIRM), Washington, D.C., and in 2013 he completed real estate school while in Delray Beach, Fla. Over the years, Quincy was also a public speaker, lecturer, author, NBC TV contributor, and guest interviews, did project management, and feasibility and market studies.

Quincy was the CEO of Quincy Johnson Architects (QJA), Boca Raton, Fla., from 1976-2008. During its operation, his firm produced 20,000 residential units and 100s of commercial projects in South Florida, 28 other states, and over 12 countries abroad. “Builder Magazine:” recognized QJA in the top 10 percent of firms in the USA from the 1990s to 2008.

Quincy was known for his larger than life personality when it came to design; he loved to create innovative solutions for residential and commercial real estate. He championed new ideas with incredible passion – he was a trent setter and would stop at nothing until he achieved spectacular results. His use of interesting angles and site lines in his designs earned him the nick name Quincy “Angle” Johnson. He was a national director of the National Association of Home Builders and was a strong and motivational speaker at its conventions from 1978-2008. Throughout his career, he remained a devoted Alabama football fan.

Quincy is survived by his two brothers, Scott Merritt Johnson and wife, Tikka of Tucson, Ariz., and Dr. Charles Johnson and wife, Dana of Fairhope, Ala. He is also survived by his children, April, Michelle, Ray, Kay, Jessica, Alexander, and Quincy, along with many more loving family and friends including cousins, Eugene Durward Sizemore Jr., and Cynthia Sizemore Agler, formerly of Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ray and Wilma Johnson in 1999 and 2001 respectively; and his son, Jay, in 2005, who died of complications of lymphoma. Also preceding him in death were his aunt and uncle, Jessie Johnson Sizemore and husband, Gene, longtime residents and owners of Sizemore’s Furniture Store in Louisiana; and his aunt and uncle, Eleanor Blanche Johnson McFarland and husband, Walter Maurice of Texas.

Quincy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of the people he loved and will shine brilliantly in the buildings he created throughout South Florida, as well as many other parts of the world.

Funeral services will be held at Wolf-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel, in Fairhope, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 17. The cremations of Quincy Ray Johnson, III will be laid to rest with his parents in Montrose Cemetery in Fairhope.