Harriett “Miss Harriett” Dolores Potter Davis, 82, of Louisiana died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at her residence.

Cremation rites were conducted according to her wishes by Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., in Louisiana. Services will be held at a later date.

Harriett was born Dec. 31, 1936 in St. Louis, the daughter of Claude and Jocie Walker Potter. She married Lawrence “Clay” Clayton Davis Sr. on Oct. 6, 1953 in St. Louis. Living in St. Louis and St. Louis county for 30 plus years, she moved to Louisiana to retire with her husband.

She is survived by a son, Lawrence “Larry” Davis, Jr.; two daughters, Jacqueline “Jacque” Delores Davis Burns, and Victoria “Vicki” Lynn Davis; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence “Clay” Davis, Sr. in 2006, a son, Edward “Ed” Michael Davis in 2011, a daughter, Linda Diane Davis in 2012, a brother, Dee Potter, and a sister, Patsy Potter Bower.

She was affiliated with many denominations over her life, but was always spiritual and definitely believed in God in heaven.

While her husband, a Korean War veteran, was in the U.S. Army, she went with him to wherever he was stationed. She was a successful home maker raising her five children.

She loved to crochet, play scratchers, and go to yard sales. She will be remembered as a beloved wife and mother.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

