John ‘Johnny’ Bolton

John “Johnny” Bolton, 49, of Louisiana died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Graveside services was at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. The Rev. Howard Manning officiated.

He was born May 13, 1970 in Louisiana to Harold E. and Barbara K. Buffington Bolton.

He is survived by his parents, Harold E. and Barbara Bolton of Bowling Green; his fiancée, Melisa Constable of Louisiana; two sons, Brett Michael Bolton of New York, N.Y., and Brendon Scott Bolton of St. Louis; a daughter, Caitlyn N. Bolton of Louisiana; four brothers, Harold E. Bolton, Jr. of Kenai, Alaska, Larry J. Bolton of Harrisonville, Steve E. Bolton of Bowling Green, and Jeff B. Bolton of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; his maternal grandmother, Nelly Buffington, and a dear friend and neighbor, Bob Gast.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary and Fred Bolton, and maternal grandfather, Joe Buffington.

John was employed at Dyno-Nobel in Louisiana. He was a committed father, son, and brother, and enjoyed riding his Harley whenever he had the chance. A creator at heart, John was always building, modifying, or tinkering with a motorcycle or an old car.

A number of John’s projects garnered significant attention for their creativity and execution. On the job, John was known for taking deep pride in his work. Without regard to how small the task might be perceived by others, John always insisted on doing his very best.

Pallbearers were Brendon Bolton, Brett Bolton, Steve Bolton, Jeff Bolton, Harold Bolton, Jr. and Larry Bolton.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

