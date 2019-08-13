Louis ‘Benny’ Clithero

Louis “Benny” Clithero, 85, of Vandalia died. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Tri-County Care Center.

Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m., Friday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Bob Hoehn and the Rev. Linda Potter officiated. Burial with full military honors was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Friday at the funeral home with Masonic service held at 2 p.m.

Louis was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Middletown, the son of Isaac and Lena Price Clithero. He was united in marriage to Nina Kniepfel on Aug. 1, 1981, in Vandalia. She survives him.

Other survivors include sons, David Clithero and wife, Ellen of Columbia, and Darin Clithero and wife, Patricia of Vandalia; daughters, Lori Dorman of Columbia, Lorna Warren of Higginsville, and Pat Barber Hulse and husband, Jim of Linn; a brother, Robert Clithero and wife, Glenda of Vandalia; grandchildren, Nathan, Lindsey, Caleb, Dylan, Joshua, Joseph, Casey, Shawn, Scott, Ashley, Kayla, Tony, Curtis, Tim, and Brent; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clithero was preceded in death by his four siblings, Kenneth Clithero, Selma Paule, Joe Clithero, and Carroll Clithero; a stepson, Bobby Barber and step great-granddaughter, Kelsey Barber.

Benny graduated from Vandalia High School in 1951. Upon graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1952-54.

He had a passion for farming. Early mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends and holidays Benny could be found tending to his farm. Benny previously worked at Harbison-Walker Refractories, and a school bus driver for Van-Far School District.

Away from work, Benny enjoyed coaching softball for Vandalia khoury league, watching the Cardinals baseball, Mizzou Tigers, playing pitch, and life on the farm with his dog, Fritz. Benny’s biggest love was his family and the time they spent together.

Mr. Clithero was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #491 Vandalia, and served on the Van-Far School Board. Benny was a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church where he had served in various capacity throughout the years.

Pallbearers were Jerry Paule, Don Paule, Dale Clithero, Gale Clithero, Philip Clithero, Bryan Clithero, Bruce Clithero, Nathan Rock, Joshua Davis, and Joseph Clithero. Honorary pallbearers were L.E. Kohl, Bob Gish, Raymond McDonald, Lindsey O’Rourke, Casey Warren, Shawn Piland, Scott Piland, and Harold “H.E.” Libby.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia United Methodist Church or Tri-County Care Center, c/o Waters Funeral Home.