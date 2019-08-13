Louisiana Organizations Launch Joint Effort To Raise Money For Community Christmas Tree

In an effort to enhance the holiday landscape and the Christmas spirit, three organizations in Louisiana are joining forces in an effort to purchase a new tree to use as the centerpiece in town for holiday activities.

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Visitors and Convention Bureau and Louisiana Community Betterment are working with a company that specializes in large holiday decorations for municipalities. The new Christmas tree would stand 14-feet tall with a base that is eight-feet wide. The tree would also feature a large Nativity star on top and have new bulbs. The tree also features over 400 LED lights to brighten the town during the holiday season.

“We are trying to rebuild the holiday spirit within our community. We are hoping that people like to see the town dressed up during the holidays and will really jump in and help us with this,” noted Community Betterment Director Diane Huckstep.

If funds can be raised quickly enough the tree can be ordered at a large discount. The entire package costs about $6,000 without discount.

The tree is versatile in that another section can be added in the future to make the tree stand over 18-feet tall, and together with the stars that line Georgia, will make the town very festive.

The company is the same one that Community Betterment has used to purchase the 33 beautiful stars that have brightened the holiday season in Louisiana.

There is also a large slate of holiday activities planned in Louisiana.

On Friday, Nov. 29 will be the Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Elks Lodge which includes the ceremonial lighting of the tree.

Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 30 which includes a “Find The Christmas Elf” competition in Louisiana this year.

Community Betterment will be holding the holiday decoration contest again this year with residents of Maple Grove Lodge serving as judges. Judging ends on Dec. 18 and awards are presented in residential and business categories.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 there will be an event geared to children that includes a costume parade, painting and wreath-making. More details will be published as the date draws near.

The annual Louisiana Church Walk and Soup Supper will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 and is sponsored by the Women’s Ecumenical Society.

Organizations are also joining forces to offer babysitting services for busy parents needing to do holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 14. Responsible teenagers will be selected and a $5 donation for the babysitters will be charged. The location will be announced closer to the event.

A new Christmas tree is needed for Louisiana and will help bring the holiday spirit alive. Find more on events as the holidays draw closer on the calendar.

Funds are needed right away to make the tree a reality. To make a donation, contact LVCB Director Maggie Neff at 314-640-4420 or Chamber Director Kristal Pitzer at 573-231-4477 or Huckstep. All donations are tax-deductible.