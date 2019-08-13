Margery Gene Miller

Margery Gene Miller, 96, of Galena died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services were Monday at 11 a.m., at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeffrey Dock officiating. Burial was in Bowling Green Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m., until time of services.

Margery was born April 7, 1923 in Bowling Green to Myrtle and Henry G Sisson. She married Kenneth Miller on Oct. 12, 1945 in Keokuk, Iowa. She was married to Kenneth for 56 years and had seven children.

Survivors include two sons, Randy and Craig, five daughters, Barbara, Connie, Beverly, Mary, and Kathy; two brothers, Don and Tom; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth and three brothers, Jack, Teddy and Clay, grandson, Kenneth Robert and great-granddaughter, Camden Neal.

Margery served in World War II as a United States cadet nurse, where she met her husband and was a registered nurse for 41 years. They lived in Illinois and retired in her home state of Missouri.

Margery was a devoted and loving wife and mother who always put her family first in everything she did. She loved camping, traveling, babies, blooming flowers, birds (Cardinals), nature and her family. She had the purist of heart of any woman. She will always be loved and dearly missed.

May our Lord and Savior Jesus hold her in the palm of His hand.

Memorials may be made to Integrity Hospice, 2960 Northeast Gate Springfield, MO 65803 or donor’s choice.