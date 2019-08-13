Olin Kerns

Olin Kerns, 75, of Curryville died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Mexico.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday (today) at the funeral home.

Olin was born Oct. 19, 1943 in Louisiana, the son of Lloyd Victor and Virginia Ruth Parrish Kerns of Silex. On New Year’s Eve 1985 in Bowling Green he married Charlotte Kerns. She survives.

Other survivors include children, Tracy Kerns Zupka of Curryville, Mark Kerns and wife, Deborah of Quincy, Ill., Brian Peak and wife, DeAnn of St. Charles, Brenda Peak of Vandalia, and Curtis Peak of Curryville; grandchildren, Lacey and husband, Blake, and Alicia and husband, Jeremy; and nine step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Jacob, and Abel; and eight step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Cameron Kerns and wife, Miriam of Maryland Heights; and one sister, Norine Thompson and husband, Lyle of Creve Coeur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Virginia Kerns, a brother, Neal Kerns and a grandson, Morgan Wilson.

Olin grew up in the Silex area and lived in Curryville since 1978. He graduated Silex High School in 1961 and Truman State University in 1967 with a business agriculture degree. Olin loved to play the guitar and has played in bands since he was 16 years old. Just a week and ½ ago he was playing with the Elvis Impersonator.

He enjoyed telling a good humorous story and everyone enjoyed hearing them. He loved taking his dogs to the park, loved gardening and loved his family.

Memorials may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network.

