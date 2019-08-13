Ramp, Sewer Issues Addressed At Pike Co. Courthouse

Crews began work last week at the Pike County Courthouse to repair and upgrade a couple of sewer lines.

The deteriorating handicap-accessible ramp had to be removed to accommodate the work so a new ramp will be installed after the plumbing work is finished.

Western District Commissioner Bill Allen explained that county staff will be doing the ramp work and that Ingram Plumbing is taking care of the sewer issues.

The lines have been an issue for years, but recently one of the lines collapsed.

Allen said the entire project will cost roughly $6,000.