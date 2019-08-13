Todd Eugene Cutright

Todd Eugene Cutright, 50, of Vandalia died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in Elsberry.

A funeral ceremony will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Newcomer, St. Peters Chapel. Interment will be private.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Saturday at Newcomer, St. Peters Chapel, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters.

He was born in St. Charles on May 3, 1969 to Harold and Janice Bushdiecker Cutright.

Todd never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone and always did. He was funny and always ready with a quick witty answer. He took collecting (more honestly known as hoarding) to a fine art. He was loved by all who met him.

Todd is survived by his mother, Janice Cutright; a sister, Tamra Eckler and husband, Andrus; a brother, Mark Cutright and wife, Susan; a daughter, Andie Cutright; step-daughter, Britney Brosch. He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Andrew Cutright; grandparents, Lawrence and Virginia Bushdiecker, and Andrew and Elma Cutright;

Memorial contributions can be made in Todd’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132.