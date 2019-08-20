Evelyn Leake

Evelyn Leake, 85, of Eolia died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana.

Funeral Mass was held Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana with Fr. William Korte officiating. Interment was in Holy Rosary Cemetery- Monroe City.

Visitation was Thursday from 4- 8 p.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes – Eolia.

The daughter of Willian and Hilda Bals Eusterbrock, she was born Jan. 31, 1934 in Old Monroe. On Dec. 25, 1955, Evelyn married John Leake and they were blessed with six children, John, Thomas, Michael, Paul , Kathryn, and Janet.

Evelyn began working at Pike County Memorial Hospital in 1975 and retired 35 years later as human resource director. She was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Church in Clarksville since 1975, volunteering over the years. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, working outdoors , as well as crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy in her life was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four sons, John and Leake and wife, Mary Sue of Columbia, Thomas Leake and wife, Cayla of Paynesville, Michael Leake and wife, Mary Ann of Eolia, Paul Leake and wife, Kim of Darien, Ill.; two daughters, Kathryn Kapher of Warrensburg and Janet Sharp and husband, Lou,all of Warrensburg. Evelyn has five grandsons, Ryan, Kyle, Kollin, Evan, and Rheed; six granddaughters, Kourtney, Hayley, Katelyn, Kasey, Erin, and Kari; two great-grandchildren, Houston and Montgomery; a sister, Mary Ann Owens and husband, Don of O’Fallon; brother-in-law, Richard Koch of O’Fallon; three sisters-in-law, Jane Eusterbrock of West Chester, Penn., Mary Eusterbrock of Orange Park, Fla., and Vida Greening of Harrisonville; and many other special nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, one sister, one sister-in-law, and one sister in infancy.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Home & Crematory 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO.