Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Breakfast/Lunch Cook Tuesday-Saturday 6 a.m.-2 p.m. References required. Will train. Also, housekeeper/B&B assistant. Live-in accommodations for single person – no smoking – no pets. References required. Call 573-754-9888 to schedule an interview. The Eagle’s Nest /Josephine’s Bakery, 217 Georgia Street, Louisiana.

FULL-TIME FRONT DESK/RECEPTIONIST POSITION, VANDALIA Duties Include: Greeting & welcoming clients, answering phones, taking payments, filing, customer service, and other general office duties as needed. Requirements: Strong computer skills, proficient with MS Office, customer service skills, strong communication & people skills, good organization & multi-tasking abilities. Qualified candidates please forward current resume to: Betty Davis Insurance Agency, P.O. Box 179, Vandalia, MO 63382 or vandaliamojob@gmail.com

CAREER OPPORTUNITY STARTING WAGE $10.30-$11.30 per hour. Ruth Jensen Village Residential Services, Inc. is currently accepting applications for FULL-TIME & PART-TIME PROGRAM ASSISTANTS. Job duties include being a friend, advocate and support to adults with disabilities in their home and community. RJVRS provides continuous, valuable training and offers an excellent employee benefit package that includes: Health insurance, Paid Vacation/Sick Leave, Paid Holidays, Company Paid 401k, Cafeteria Plan, Employee Referral Program. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and be able to pass extensive background check. Applications can be made in person at the RJVRS Administrative offices at #5 Industrial Drive. Phone 573-324-3580. RJVRS is an equal opportunity employer.

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

Be Part of the MoDOT Team! MoDOT IS NOW HIRING FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE WORKERS FOR THE MEMPHIS, LANCASTER, KIRKSVILLE, MOBERLY, MEXICO, HANNIBAL, BOWLING GREEN, ELSBERRY, TROY, WARRENTON AND NEW FLORENCE MAINTENANCE FACILITIES. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Maintenance workers perform general duties related to maintaining Missouri’s roadways and facilities. Starting salary for these opportunities is $14.59/hour with complete benefit package. Career ladder opportunities are available with this position. Qualified applicants will have a valid operator’s license and a passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam; or a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions. To be considered for these opportunities apply on-line at www.modot.org by August 29, 2019. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V