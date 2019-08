Honey Shuck Receives Donation

Pictured is a chocolate set that was donated to Honey Shuck, this historic museum home of Champ Clark, by Dr. and Mrs. John Middleton, Virginia Wenzell, and Mr. and Mrs. Mel Connet.

The chocolate set was originally used in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Champ Clark.

Find more highlights from a recent visit by relatives of the Clark family on page 10 of this week’s edition.