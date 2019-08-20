Milo Malcolm Gentry

Milo Malcolm Gentry, 85, of rural Middletown died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown. The Rev. Finley Price officiated. Full military honors were provided by Wellsville VFW Post 3056 and Missouri Military Funeral Honors.

Services were under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Mr. Gentry was born July 14, 1934 in Perkinsville, Ind., a son of Frank M. and Gladys E. Likens Gentry.

Milo served his country in the United States Navy, entering on June 5, 1952 and being honorably discharged on July 1, 1955, serving in the Korean War. He served on the USS Arnold J Isbell (DD-869) and was a Gunner’s Mate. Milo was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal.

On July 6, 1956 at the Christian Church in Daleville, Ind., he married Donna Lee “Pat” Dowell. They shared over 63 years of marriage together.

In October of 1958, Milo started farming in Indiana, where he raised cows, pigs and row crops. He also had owned a custom cabinet shop in which he originally started working for his brother and then bought it in 1984 and called it P&M Cabinet Company in Markleville, Ind.

Milo and Pat had lived on their farm in Markleville, Ind., for several years before moving to their current farm in Middletown.

He was a member of American Legion Post 0323 in Wentzville, being a member for over 41 years.

He was an avid collector of John Deere toy tractors. Milo also enjoyed restoring antique John Deere tractors. He had restored a Model T car. Milo collected antique stoves and had belonged to the Stove Association.

Milo is survived by his wife, Donna Lee “Pat” Gentry of the home in Middletown; sons, Freddie Milo Gentry and wife, Debra Jo of Curryville, and Terry Bruce Gentry and wife, Diane of Middletown; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Mahoney, Jacob Gentry, Monica Roy, Krista Niemeyer, Hannah Bouton, Paige Gentry, Nathan Filson, Lindsay Chaille, Jody Holland, and Renatta Holland; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rex, James, Robert, Charles Lincoln and Paul Glenn Gentry; sisters, Agnes Louise Metzger, Lettie Marie Lakey and Frances Lillie Clay; half-brother, Ray Gentry and half-sister,Mary Likens.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wentzville American Legion Post 0323 c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.