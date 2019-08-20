Ruby Young

Ruby Young, 101, of Louisiana died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Ruby was born Dec. 16, 1917 in Chamois, the daughter of John M. and Armena Matilda Pointer Howard. She married Aaron Young. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Janice Young and Barb Betts and husband, Allan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Brenda Steen.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana was in charge of arrangements.