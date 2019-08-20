Two Bowling Green Residents Face Charges Following Chase

Suspects Cole Couch & Dylan Blair

Two Bowling Green men face numerous charges following events that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports a citizen reported that a vehicle that was involved in the burglary of their home recently was seen traveling in the area of the Bowling Green reservoir.

During the course of investigating the incident the suspect vehicle was located and deputies attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and led deputies on a lengthy pursuit that traveled through Pike, Ralls, and Audrain Counties before running into a bean field on Highway 19 and Highway 54 in Audrain County.

With the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s helicopter, deputies were able to locate and apprehend the driver, Cole R. Couch of Bowling Green, and the passenger, Dylan A. Blair of Bowling Green.

Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison has charged Couch with the class D felony of burglary in the second degree, the class D felony of stealing, the class E felony of resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury or death to a person, two counts of the class A misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree, the class B misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and the class B misdemeanor of exceeding the posted speed.

No bond was set by Judge Milan Berry pending first appearance in court.

Blair was charged with the class D felony of second degree burglary, the class D felony of stealing, and the class E felony of resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury or death to a person. Bond was also not set for Blair pending first appearance in court.

Sheriff Korte would like to recognize the concerned citizen, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police , and the Missouri Highway Patrol for their assistance in the apprehension of these individuals.

All persons charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.