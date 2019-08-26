Carolyn Sue ‘Cricket’ Constable

Services for Carolyn Sue “Cricket” Constable, 68, of Farber, were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Farber Baptist Church with Brother Jerry Ostrum officiating. Burial was in Farber Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Friday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Vandalia.

Mrs. Constable died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born in Hannibal on Nov. 14, 1950, the daughter of Bennie and Dora Ott Hendren. She married Gary Constable in Hannibal on May 3, 1969. He survives.

Other survivors include one son, Teddy Constable and wife, Kelly of Troy; a daughter, Jennifer Tomasiak and husband, Mark of St. Peters; two brothers, Larry Hendren of New London and Don Hendren of Hannibal; three sisters Ruth Ann Hudelson and Donna Feigenspan, both of Hannibal and Patty Slaybaugh of Columbia; four grandchildren, Lauren and Brenna Constable of Troy, Jessica Chaidez and Nick Tomasiak, both of St. Peters; and three great-grandchildren, Shelby, Drew, and Piper.

Cricket was a lifetime area resident and member of the Farber Baptist Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Hannibal High School. She was a homemaker and also worked for Coast to Coast for 13 years and Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correction Center as supply manager for 17 years.

She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were Terry Riley, Aaron Hendren, Richard Hendren, Shelby Feigenspan, Mike Constable, Greg Slaybaugh and Stephen Hendren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Farber Fire Department, c/o Harold Williams, 114 Hwy. 54, Farber, MO 63345.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.