Imogene I. Unverferth

Imogene I. Unverferth, 93, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Quincy, Ill.

A small graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Miller Cemetery in Atlas, Ill. The public was welcome to attend. There was no visitation prior to the service.

She was born Dec. 25, 1925 in Rockport, Ill., the daughter of the late William and Mary Adams Ogle. She married Clyde J. Unverferth who preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2008.

She is survived by her grandsons, Lee and Kris Wernowsky; and great-grandchildren, Sierra, Kaylee, Justin, and Willow, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Charles Wernowsky; one sister, Juanita Griffen; and three brothers, William “Gussy” Ogle, Carl Ogle, and Kenneth Ogle.

Imogene lived a vast majority of her life along the Mississippi River in Pike counties Illinois and Missouri. She and Clyde also spent many years living in the St. Louis area where they both worked union jobs in the grocery and carpentry trades respectively. Both maintained a lifelong devotion to politics and workers’ rights.

Imogene was a formidable force in the kitchen and loved to entertain for dinner guests and large gatherings. She and Clyde travelled throughout the country, occasionally with other members of their family in tow.

Memorials may be made in her name to the Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse (QANADA) at 2707 Maine St, Quincy, IL 62301.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana was in charge of arrangements.