Irwin Niel Gotsch Jr.

Irwin Niel Gotsch Jr., died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after a valiant battle with Agent Orange Cancer.

Memorial services were held Saturday at 1 p.m., with visitation starting an hour prior to service at Reser Funeral Home in Warsaw.

He is survived by wife, Virginia Carroz Gotsch; a son, Travis Gotsch and wife, Kelly; one daughter, Christy Clement and husband, William; grandchildren, Matthew Gotsch, Morgan McQueen and husband, Michael, Bailey Gotsch, and Madison Gotsch; great-granddaughter, Avalynn Gotsch; special brother -in-arms, Kenneth (Peg) Ramsey Sr., and wife, Peg; brothers, Dale Gotsch and wife, Sue, and Sam Gotsch, sisters, Dianna Star, Lila Broz and husband, Don, Susie Kempf, Jeni Fox and Debbie Dettenwenger and husband, Ted.

Irwin was preceded in death by: parents, Irwin and Caroline Gotsch, Sr.; brothers, Harold and Carl Gotsch; a grandson,Tristan Gotsch; and two brothera-in-law, Larry Starr and Joe Kempf.

MSG Gotsch was a retired Army veteran who served his country from 1969-89. During his military service, Irwin received numerous medals: The National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Ribbons, Vietnam Service Medal with three Campaign Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster, four NCO Professional Development Medals, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and six Good Conduct Medals. Irwin served with the 25th Infantry in Vietnam as an intelligence analyst interrogator. He could speak five languages.

Irwin loved to golf and fish. He also loved ice cream, Louis L’Amour novels, and his grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Camp Valor Outdoors for military veterans or Benton County Hospice.