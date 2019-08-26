Michael Edward Dittmer

Michael Edward Dittmer, 54, of Quincy died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Funeral services were Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Coatsburg by Pastor Patricia Reep. Burial followed at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Visitation was Friday from 4:-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m., until the time of services at the church.

Born Sept. 26, 1964, in Quincy, Mike was a son of Edward A. and Judith L. Miner Dittmer. He married Rosemary C. Campbell on Oct. 11, 2014 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. She survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his parents, Edward A. and Judith L. Dittmer, Liberty; a daughter, Nicole T. Dittmer, Canton; one son, Staff Sergeant Shaun M. Dittmer and wife, Lauren, Ft. Mead, Mary.; a grandson, Luke A. Hayden, Canton; one sister, Michelle Scott and husband, Larry, Quincy,;and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

Mike was baptized, confirmed, and was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He was a 1982 graduate of Liberty High School and a 1986 graduate of Quincy College. Family was what mattered most to Mike.

He was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family.

Mike was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and always looked forward to deer camp hunts with family near Barry. He was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau and the Pike-Adams Sportsman’s Alliance.

Mike had previously been employed as a dispatcher of the Adams County Sheriffs Department and worked as a paramedic for Adams County EMS. He was currently employed as a bulk mail tech for the United States Postal Service in Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert B. “Ben” and Carrie Dittmer, and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Opal Miner.

Memorials may be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Illinois Chapter, or the Luke A. Hayden education fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

Mike would be proud that he was able to help other through his gift of organ donation.

The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.