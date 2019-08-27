Eastern Missouri YMCA Announces Current Activities At Facility

Quarter Madness is coming to the Eastern Missouri YMCA in Vandalia on Saturday, Nov. 9 as the kick off for our first annual support campaign.

The campaign asks our members and communities for donations to help make Y membership and programs available in the form of financial aid to children, adults, and families. The funds also provide support for quality Y programs which serve our community.

Quarter Madness is a fundraiser where participants bid quarters – typically from one to four – on items or services donated by businesses or individuals. Quarter Madness is a family friendly event which will bring the community together for a fun evening for the cause of securing donations to meet the Annual Support Campaign goals.

Sign up continues for the NFL Flag Football league for all boys and girls who are entering the first or second grade. Registration ends Aug. 25. Registrations from Aug. 26-Sept. 1 will incur a late fee.

Practices will be set by the coaches and will be held in Vandalia. The games will be played at 1 p.m., at Fairgrounds Park in Mexico, beginningSunday, Sept. 22 and ending on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Beginning Sept. 5 and the first Thursday of every month thereafter, Coffee and Muffins will be served in the Y Café from 8:30-10:30 a.m. This event provides the opportunity for members to start their day getting to know their Y family, walk laps together, discuss recently read books or start a game of cards. This event coincides with the weekly blood pressure clinic at the Y, from 9-10 a.m., which is free of charge to all community members.

Beth Schnitker offers four fitness classes on Thursday to include beginner cardio at 6 a.m., followed by abs at 7 a.m., wellness center interval class at 8 a.m., and chair class at 9:15 a.m. The chair class is one of the most popular morning classes, using a variety of standard and non-standard exercise equipment.

April Willis offers three fitness classes on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning at 4:. First on the schedule is a slim and sculpt class, followed by an abs/core strengthening class at 5:45 p.m., and ending with a cardio strength circuit at 6:30 p.m. April always finds a way to push the members to the next level through interesting challenges.

“Celebrating Missouri’s Statehood” is the theme for the next 5K sponsored by the Y. The 5K kicks off Prairie Days on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 a.m., at the Y and follows a brand new route. The registration cost guarantees a t-shirt if you sign up before Sept. 10. Sign up is available via the online app, through mexicoymca.org, or in person at the Y.

Tumbling for three, four, and five year olds is set to begin Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Two different level classes will be held for the next six weeks on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., (beginners) and 6 p.m., (advanced beginners). If enrollment warrants, additional classes will be offered on Thursdays.

Quarter Madness is coming to the Eastern Missouri YMCA in Vandalia on Saturday, Nov. 9 as the kick off for our first annual support campaign.

The campaign asks our members and communities for donations to help make Y membership and programs available in the form of financial aid to children, adults, and families. The funds also provide support for quality Y programs which serve our community.

Quarter Madness is a fundraiser where participants bid quarters – typically from one to four – on items or services donated by businesses or individuals. Quarter Madness is a family friendly event which will bring the community together for a fun evening for the cause of securing donations to meet the Annual Support Campaign goals.

Sign up continues for the NFL Flag Football league for all boys and girls who are entering the first or second grade. Registration ends Aug. 25. Registrations from Aug. 26-Sept. 1 will incur a late fee.

Practices will be set by the coaches and will be held in Vandalia. The games will be played at 1 p.m., at Fairgrounds Park in Mexico, beginning Sunday, Sept. 22 and ending on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Beginning Sept. 5 and the first Thursday of every month thereafter, Coffee and Muffins will be served in the Y Café from 8:30-10:30 a.m. This event provides the opportunity for members to start their day getting to know their Y family, walk laps together, discuss recently read books or start a game of cards. This event coincides with the weekly blood pressure clinic at the Y, from 9-10 a.m., which is free of charge to all community members.

Beth Schnitker offers four fitness classes on Thursday to include beginner cardio at 6 a.m., followed by abs at 7 a.m., wellness center interval class at 8 a.m., and chair class at 9:15 a.m. The chair class is one of the most popular morning classes, using a variety of standard and non-standard exercise equipment.

April Willis offers three fitness classes on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning at 4:45 p.m. First on the schedule is a slim and sculpt class, followed by an abs/core strengthening class at 5:45 p.m., and ending with a cardio strength circuit at 6:30 p.m. April always finds a way to push the members to the next level through interesting challenges.

“Celebrating Missouri’s Statehood” is the theme for the next 5K sponsored by the Y. The 5K kicks off Prairie Days on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 a.m., at the Y and follows a brand new route. The registration cost guarantees a t-shirt if you sign up before Sept. 10. Sign up is available via the online app, through mexicoymca.org, or in person at the Y.

Tumbling for three, four, and five year olds is set to begin Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Two different level classes will be held for the next six weeks on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., (beginners) and 6 p.m., (advanced beginners). If enrollment warrants, additional classes will be offered on Thursdays.