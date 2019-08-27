Klott Inducted Into Missouri 4-H Hall Of Fame At State Fair

Mike Klott of Bowling Green is one of 43 people inducted Saturday, Aug. 17 into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, reflecting their decades of support to their county clubs and national organization.

Klott, a 25 year employee of Woods Smoked Meats, has worked in the curing phase of the operation. He has spent many of those years helping area 4-Her’s with their hams and bacon.

He was also asked to help judge this year at the state first which is a first for Klott.

Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine says the honorees contributed to their clubs in multiple ways. Augustine notes that each county had an opportunity to nominate someone for the honor.

The Missouri 4-H Hall Of Fame was established in 2007.

Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Individuals who have created exceptional legacies of volunteer service and dedication to Missouri 4-H are recognized and honored with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

Eligibility

Induction into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame caps a lifetime of 4-H involvement. Individual nominees must meet the following criteria:

•Have a minimum of twenty (20) years of volunteer service to Missouri 4-H.

•Nominees must be approved by their county 4-H council and applications must be submitted by a county 4-H council representative or a 4-H staff member.

•Counties are limited to one (1) nomination (single person, couple or organization) per year, regardless of the number of volunteers in that county.

•Current MU Extension 4-H faculty and staff members are not eligible for this award.

•Retired or deceased MU Extension 4-H faculty or staff members with at least twenty (20) years of volunteer service to Missouri 4-H are eligible for this award.

Nominations

Nominations were due by March 31, 2019. Nominations will only be accepted from county 4-H councils and their designated representatives.

Award Recognition

Award recipients were recognized at the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony held annually during the Missouri State Fair.

For questions about the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, please contact the Missouri 4-H Foundation office or call 573-882-2680.