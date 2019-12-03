Audrain County Teens Arrested For Attempted Poaching, Weapons Violation

On Saturday, Nov. 16, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported incident in the 14000 block of Audrain Road 913.

During the course, of the investigation it was determined individuals traveling in a red Ford F-150 truck discharged a firearm at a deer near the roadway and near an occupied residence before fleeing the area. A witness followed the truck involved and during the suspects flight from the area it ran off the roadway along Audrain Road 965 and struck a fence. The suspect vehicle left the scene of the crash at which time the witness lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

At approximately 7:20 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies relocated the red Ford F-150 in the area and conducted a vehicle stop with it in the 15000 block of Missouri Route D. During the vehicle stop and continued investigation, Sheriff’s Deputies seized a .270 bolt action rifle and ammunition from the red Ford F-150, discharged shell casings from the 14000 block of Audrain Road 913, and a .22 caliber handgun the occupants discarded in the 14000 block of Audrain Road 942.

As a result of the incident and subsequent investigation, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jakob Bradley for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by dis-charging a firearm along or across a roadway. At the request of the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office the Missouri Department of Conservation was requested to assist in the investigation and as a result of their investigation Jakob Bradley was is-sued citations for Attempting to take deer from a public roadway, At-tempting to take wildlife with the aid of artificial light, Attempting to take wildlife from or with a motor driven land conveyance, and Attempting to take deer after shooting hours. Additionally, Matthew Harrison was is-sued citations for Attempting to take deer from a public roadway and At-tempting to take wildlife with the aid of artificial light. The motor vehicle crash along Audrain Road 965 was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests/charges are possible.

***The Audrain County Sheriff and his staff remain committed to working with our communities, community partners and other area law enforcement agencies to make Audrain County a safe place to work and live. The support of and the input from the community is appreciated. Citizens are reminded crime tips may be provided anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 and/or online at https://www.audrainsher-iff.com/report-a-crime ***

Additionally, citizens may report wildlife violations to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.