Classifieds for December 3rd, 2019

Garage Sales

ART’S FLEA MARKET – Furniture, tools, misc., Bus. 54 W., Bowling Green, 573-470-6837. Open Monday-Saturday, 9-4; Sunday, 1-4pm.

YARD SALE – 416 S. Court, B.G. Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Weather permitting. New batch of jew-elry, $1.50 ea. pc., or 10 pcs. $10, more house shoes, new shoes, $5 pr., bag, purses, hats, small bike, lots misc.

For Sale

COUNTRY LIVING in Town-Home on 22 acres just 4 blocks from Bowling Green square-City water-horse facilities-secluded park like setting-development potential-$259,950-contact Terry Flood 816-665-2699 or your broker. (c12-3)

HYDRAULIC rock clearing rake,$1,500. 636-697-8499. (tf)

HILLTOP FURNITURE & VARIETY -Open every day except Sunday & Tues-day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 7735 Pike 469, Curryville. (tf)

Wanted to Buy

BUYING standing timber – walnut, white oak, etc. Cash up front or shares. McKinnon Timber, 217-242-5401. (tf)

Mobile Homes

USED DOUBLEWIDE – $19,900. Really ? Call for info 573-249-3333, marktwain mobilehomes.com. (tf)

I BUY . . . . . used mobile homes. Call or text 573-338-6250 or email: GregS.CDH@outlook.com. (tf)

For Rent

2 BEDROOM HOUSE in Frankford. Stove & refrigerator included. $400 month plus deposit. References. No pets. 784-2120. (tf)

HOUSE FOR RENT – 3 bedroom, in country. No pets. Deposit required along with references. 324-5261. (tf)

ONE BEDROOM Louisiana upstairs apartment. Nice, see to appreciate. De-posit & references required. $350 month. 573-242-3821. (tf)

2 BEDROOM Louisiana, duplex. Excellent condition & location. See to appreciate. $400 month + deposit & references. 573-242-3821. (tf)

2 BR, CLARKSVILLE apartment -great location. Large rooms, comfort-able. See to appreciate. $350 month. Deposit and references required. 636-345-1925. (tf)

SELF-STORAGE – In Vandalia. Units in 3 sizes – 10×20, 10×10, and 8×10. L&S Storage, 573-248-4563. (tf)

MODERN MATURITY BUILDING -Vandalia – Family reunion, shower, birth-day. Call Art Wiser, 594-3224. Member-ships available. (tf)

Services

STORAGE UNITS AVAILABLE AT Lemaster’s Storage, N. Caldwell – Middletown. 573-549-2242. (x3-5)

ANDERSON WATER HAULING -Swimming pools and residential, 573-470-1120, 573-754-0076 or 754-3772.

BETTS EXCAVATING – Dozer, back-hoe, bobcat, ponds, clearing, basements, gravel hauling & more. Reasonable rates. 754-2371. (tf)

B&J SEPTIC PUMPING – Commercial or residential, septic pumping & re-pair, sewer augering & repair, grease trap pumping and porta potty rentals. Butch Menne, 573-384-5536. (tf)

ALL AMERICAN PUMPING & DRAIN Sewer and drain cleaning, septic cleaning, clogged drains. David Charlton, 324-9932. (tf)

MINI TRACK HOE WORK – Trenching, land cleanup to cattail removal. Over 30 years experience. Call 573-470-1198. (x4-33)

BROWN’S SEPTIC PUMPING -Commercial or residential, portable toilet rental, job sites, special events, auctions. Brown’s Septic Pumping, 206 Brown Lane, Louisiana, 754-5812. (tf)

NAME DOILIES – Hand crocheted by Ann Hecox. Make great personal gifts. 217-656-3654 annahcx@gmail.com. (tf)