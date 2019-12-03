Community Calendar…

For December 3rd, 2019

Submit upcoming events by calling 324-6111 or toll-free 888-324-9636

or e-mail to: peoplestribune@sbcglobal.net

On Dec. 4: Pike County Economic Development assisting with online job searches, applications and resumes, 1-3 p.m., Louisiana City Hall, second, room 206.

On Dec. 6-7: Christmas Fling at the Village of the Blue Rose. All you can eat buffet, 5-8 p.m.

On Dec. 7: Pike County Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 9:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana. Beverly Cogar will host brunch for members and guests and there will be a program about Pearl Harbor.Contact Regent Marilyn Johnson, 754-0156, for more information.

On Dec. 7: from 9am-5pm Clarksville Christmas Market vendors at American Legion, Hwy. 79 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

On Dec 9: Christmas caroling by Clarksville Library, 6:30 p.m.

On Dec 14-15: Santa will be at Santa Land from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Clarksville City Community Room on Howard Street. Santa Land will be open for display Mon-day-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.