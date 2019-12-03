Faith and Food

Mark and Sally Haddock serve turkey and fixings to Susan King during the annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Day Dinner Thursday, Nov. 28 at Centenary United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Louisiana. The free event served 450 people with the help of more than 90 volunteers who came from local churches and organizations or out of the goodness of their hearts.Diners could eat in or have a delivery made. The menu included 18 turkeys, 180 pounds of potatoes, five gallons of gravy, 24 gallons of green beans, 13 large pans of dressing, 450 rolls and 450 pieces of pie.