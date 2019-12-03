MDC, DNR Asking Outdoors-People For Help In Recovering Containers Orphaned After Flooding

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking Missouri hunters, anglers, hikers, campers, and others in the outdoors for help in the statewide effort to identify and recover orphaned storage containers dislodged.

DNR cautions that the containers must be handled by experts because they can hold an array of potentially dangerous sub-stances, including fuel and agricultural chemicals.

Examples of flood-related orphaned containers include:

• Pressurized cylinders and tanks,

• Large propane and anhydrous ammonia

tanks,

• High-capacity above-ground storage

tanks (multi-thousand gallons),

• Small consumer-sized containers (5-

gallon buckets),

• Steel or plastic drums and barrels, and

• Agricultural transport and storage containers

According to MDC, outdoors people often hunt, fish, and enjoy other outdoor activities in more remote areas such as water-ways and floodplains where orphaned containers have also been found. Outdoors-people can help by reporting flood-related containers they find.

To report a flood-related orphaned container, call DNR’s Environmental Emergency Response Hotline at (573) 634-2436, or submit an online report to DNR at dnr.mo.gov/container-form.htm.